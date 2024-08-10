"He’s very freakish": Trump insults Walz at rally and refers to Harris supporters as "perverts"

On the same evening that Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz led a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, speaking to a crowd of 20,000 supporters while still humbly referring to their campaign as “the underdog” in the race," Trump spoke to a smaller assembly in Bozeman — referred to as being in the "thousands" by Montana Public Radio — where he used the event intended to show his support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy to call Walz a "freak" who "orders tampons to be put in boys bathrooms."

And in delivering that last bit about the tampons, it should be noted that Trump instructed the crowd to have any children in the room cover their ears, as to not be exposed to the word "tampon."

Still very much taking issue with all the "weird" chatter surrounding his campaign and his newly tapped VP pick, JD Vance, Trump provided further proof that the effective strategy is getting to him by taking the low road, lashing out at his opponents with a tirade of insults and even referring to Harris supporters as "perverts."

“Tim Walz is the man who’s very freakish. He’s very freakish,” Trump said at the event on Friday. "If Comrade Walz and Comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag-burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers."

Tying a bow on this rant by referring to himself and Vance as "very solid people" and "the opposite of weird," Trump then continued down a path that would serve to prove otherwise, randomly dragging Montana Senator Jon Tester into the mess, making a whole production out of him having "the biggest stomach" he's ever seen.