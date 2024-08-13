Bowen Yang reveals "terrible" SNL host who made his co-workers cry

"Saturday Night Live" writer and cast member Bowen Yang has sounded the alarm over a male host for the sketch-comedy show who reportedly once made "multiple cast members" cry during a table read.

“This man who – this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas,” Yang said during an interview for "Watch What Happens Live," after being asked by host Andy Cohen to divulge the "worst behavior" he'd ever witnessed from a host. Yang also referred to the incident as "terrible." Yang, who joined the show as a writer in 2018 ahead of its 45th season, kept the identity of the individual anonymous.

Yang, who is the first cast member of Asian American descent on "SNL," has received four Emmy nominations since coming on the show, with three of those in the category for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.