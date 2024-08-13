Trump compares "beautiful" Harris to his wife, Melania, in rambling conversation with Elon Musk

During a livestream with tech tycoon Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump appeared to liken Vice President Kamala Harris to his wife, Melania.

Although the GOP presidential candidate had insults for his political opponent — who he claimed would make a “terrible leader”— he did reserve one compliment for Harris during his two-hour-long friendly interview with Musk on X Spaces, The Independent reported.

“I saw a picture of her on Time Magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live,” Trump told Musk.

“She looked very much like our great first lady, Melania,” he continued, before adding. “She didn’t look like Kamala, but of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Trump limited his praise to Harris' physical appearance before launching into his usual attack on women of color, asserting that the former California senator and attorney is unintelligent.

“We need smart people, and people that have the ability to lead. She doesn’t have that ability. Can you imagine her with Chairman Xi,” he asked Musk rhetorically, referring to the China's authoritarian leader. It "would be silly.”

In a statement, the Harris campaign mocked Trump's conversation with Musk, noting that it began after a 40-minute delay due to technical difficulties. The two right-wing billionaires, it said, are “self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”