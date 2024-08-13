McDonald’s space-themed, spinoff chain has officially opened its newest restaurant in San Antonio

CosMc’s, a new small-format, beverage-led restaurant concept from McDonald's, has officially opened its fourth storefront in San Antonio, Texas.

To celebrate, CosMc’s hosted an official grand opening on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time, inviting patrons to try free samples of menu items and receive exclusive merch for the first 100 customers each day.

CosMc’s San Antonio restaurant is the first with “an outdoor patio with eye-catching elements that come alive at dusk,” McDonald's said in a press release, per ABC News. The new location also features a CosMc's drive-thru, kiosks, counter service, walk-up and in-app ordering available to customers. For additional discounts and perks, customers can join CosMc’s Club, the concept’s new loyalty program in which members can score a free welcome drink for signing up alongside a free birthday gift and points with their purchases.

The new restaurant location comes after CosMc’s opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, as part of a limited test run. Other locations include Arlington, Texas; Dallas, Texas and Watauga, Texas. Six additional locations are slated to open across the Dallas and San Antonio metro areas in the coming months, McDonald’s said.

“CosMc’s seamlessly blends brand-new, otherworldly beverage creations with a small lineup of food, including a select few McDonald’s favorites — all designed to boost your mood into the stratosphere, if only for a few moments,” the company said in a December 2023 press release.

McDonald’s fans can look forward to trying a new CosMc’s menu item: the Sprite Moonsplash. The drink combines Sprite with citrus and sweet vanilla flavors and is served with dried blueberries and a lemon wheel over ice. Other available offerings include the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Cold Brew Frappé and Popping Pear Slush.