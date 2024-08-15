Los Angeles law enforcement has made an arrest related to their investigation into the October 2023 death of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, per a report from the New York Times.

A postmortem toxicology report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office found that Perry had died from a combination of drowning in a hot tub, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, with the effects of ketamine as the primary cause.

Two anonymous sources with knowledge of the inquiry shared with The Times that authorities — who have been working the with Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. postal inspectors since May to determine who supplied the ketamine found in Perry's system at the time of his death — had arrested a woman named Jasveen Sangha.

The NYT report noted that Perry had been on ketamine infusion therapy around the time of his death; however, the autopsy report concluded that the level of the drug found in his blood was much higher, equivalent to the dosage that would be administered for general anesthesia.