Former top aide Corey Lewandowski returns as Trump campaign spirals amid Harris surge

Several of Donald Trump’s former aides and top allies are returning to help the former president regain control over a campaign that seemed to spiral the minute Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, Politico reported.

Among those joining team Trump is his 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the campaign announced in a statement reported by Politico. Lewandowski has remained his informal adviser since leaving Trump's side and will now advise the campaign’s senior leadership, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in the statement.

The statement also included others joining the campaign: Tim Murtaugh, who was the communications director of Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Alex Pfeiffer and Alex Bruesewitz, who were both top officials in the pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., the latter of whom has a strong social media following. Taylor Budowich, who led the super PAC, will also join the campaign in a senior capacity.

“Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history,” the statement said.