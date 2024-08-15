Jon Stewart: Incoherent Trump is "before our eyes becoming Biden"

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out has left former President Donald Trump, 78, as the oldest major candidate in the 2024 presidential race, which Comedy Central host Jon Stewart said put the GOP in the same position Democrats were in a month earlier.

The late-night host shared his opinion after Trump’s friendly interview with X owner Elon Musk on Monday, in the newest episode of his podcast “The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart.”

“Was that just like two old dudes in a basement talking about how hot each other is? Like, wow,” Stewart said, adding: “I was f***ing bored."

“I think [Trump] is before our eyes becoming Biden in this race,” Stewart said. “The whole idea was that performance by Biden in the debate was so shocking to the system of functionality, where you watched a guy and you go like, ‘Oh s**t,’ like this is a real decline in a way that we had not anticipated, but it obscured what is clearly going on with Trump as well," he added.

Stewart pointed out that Trump's age is more pronounced now that he is facing Vice President Kamala Harris, who is nearly two decades younger.

“When you remove [Biden’s decline] from the equation, you’re just left with a much more stark focus on what [Trump’s] decline is. And then you listen to those Twitter spaces,” he said. “And again, like [Trump’s] always been a bit rambly, but holy f***.”