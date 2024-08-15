Kraft releases a "Cheese Toastie" pack for "Love Island" fans

Pretend you're an "Islander" with this new release from Kraft. Peacock's "Love Island" was this summer's runaway reality show hit, and with the live reunion coming up on Aug. 19, Kraft Singles is collaborating with the massively popular series to release a "limited edition Cheese Toastie Pack."

"Cheese toasties" — a popular term for grilled cheeses in Australia and the UK — were a permanent fixture on the most recent season fo the show (along with seemingly endless avocado toasts.) "The Cheese Toasties have become known as 'heartache toasties,' symbolizing love and commitment throughout the show," said a press release about the collaboration. "Kraft Singles is here to help fans express their love language, ensuring every sandwich is made with the meltiest, most delicious slice."

The pack itself looks like a normal Kraft Singles 16-pack — except this special version is branded with the term "Cheese Toastie" and "Made with Real Love." Fans of the show can enter to win one of the limited-edition packs by visiting the Kraft Singles Instagram.