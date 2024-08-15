Study finds this artificial sweetener may be linked to blood clots

Have you been eating lots of sugar-free foods lately? You might want to pay attention to these new findings.

According to a new study in the journal "Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology" consuming a common amount of the sweetener erythritol, but not glucose, increases blood clotting activity in healthy people, raising concerns that erythritol might increase the risk of clots. Recent studies on a large scale, along with lab and animal research, suggest that it's time to reconsider whether erythritol should still be classified as safe for use in foods.The study's conclusion states "the present findings suggest that discussion of whether erythritol should be reevaluated as a food additive with the Generally Recognized as Safe designation is warranted."

According to Korin Miller with Food & Wine, the study "analyzed data from two small groups of people — 10 who had a beverage with 30 grams of the artificial sweetener erythritol and 10 who had a drink with 30 grams of sugar after fasting overnight." After their blood was drawn a half hour later, researchers "discovered that people who had the erythritol drink had more than double the risk of developing blood clots than those in the sugar group."

This follows a 2023 study which also linked the artificial sweetener to "stroke, heart attack and death," wrote Miller.

Erythritol, a sugar substitute and sugar alcohol, is often used in many keto and sugar-free products, as well as some products specifically marketed or labeled as being "friendly for diabetics." Sometimes it is also combined with stevia and monk fruit sugar alternatives. While the FDA does require food manufacturers to list sugar alcohols in the nutrition facts if "a statement is made on the package labeling about the health effects of sugar alcohols or sugars," it is otherwise voluntary for manufacturers. The FDA has not yet responded to these new findings.