JD Vance’s plane makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

JD Vance and Donald Trump should maybe consider taking the bus for the remainder of their campaign events after both "Trump Force One" and "Trump Force Two" were forced to make emergency landings this month.

Exactly one week ago, Trump's plane made an emergency landing in Billings, Montana — more than 140 miles away from a planned rally in Bozeman — due to a nonspecified mechanical issue and today Vance experienced a similar scare when his Boeing 737, operated by Eastern Air, was forced to land in Milwaukee, Wisconsin due to what the Trump campaign is calling "a malfunction with the door seal," according to The Daily Beast.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal,” Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk told the outlet in a statement. “After declaring an emergency, 'Trump Force Two' returned to Milwaukee. As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Vance's wife, Usha, their German Shepherd and several reporters were also on the flight.

Vance delivered remarks on "ethnic enclaves" leading to higher crime rates in our country at the Milwaukee Police Association earlier in the day on Friday, where the MPA pledged their allegiance to the Trump campaign with the belief that they will provide backing for a beefed-up police presence, saying, "The Milwaukee Police Association believes that the solution to these challenges can be found right here. That's why the MPA is endorsing the presidential ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance, because addressing these issues isn't some political matter. It's truly a matter of life and death for Milwaukee, so thank you.”