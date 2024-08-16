Looking for the perfect summer dessert? Try Giada’s recipe for lemon torta caprese

In anticipation of her birthday on Aug. 22, Giada De Laurentiis is sharing a recipe for one of her favorite desserts ever, complete with a summer-y twist.

The former “Giada at Home” host put her own spin on the beloved torta caprese, an indulgent flourless cake named for the Italian island of Capri. Traditionally, the recipe calls for bittersweet or dark chocolate, but Giada’s rendition replaces them with white chocolate and fresh lemons instead. The final dessert is a sunnier take on an Italian classic, which Giada herself claims is “even more delicious” than the original.

“It’s much less rich than the classic chocolate version, and I find it to be the most perfect bite with coffee or tea in the afternoon,” she added.

To make the lemon torta caprese, start by placing the butter and white chocolate on the top of a double broiler and melt until smooth. Cool the mixture slightly until it’s just warm to the touch. In the meantime, separate the egg whites from the yolks, placing the former in a medium bowl with salt and the latter in a larger bowl with sugar. Beat the whites until stiff peaks form, then beat the yolks until they are light, pale and fluffy. Stir the chocolate mixture, almond flour, lemon juice and lemon juice into the yolks. In two batches, fold the whipped egg whites into the wet mixture before pouring into a prepared pan and baking for 45 minutes.

Be sure to cool the cake completely before serving. Giada recommends enjoying the dessert with a light dusting of confectioners sugar and a dollop of fresh whipped cream.