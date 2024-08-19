Once described by comedian John Hodgeman as tasting of “pencil shavings and heartbreak,” Jeppson’s Malört is a polarizing wormwood and anise-flavored liqueur that’s kind of a secret handshake among Chicagoans. Originated and distilled in the city, its strong taste — with notes of rubber bands, licorice and grapefruit — makes it something of a rite passage among local drinkers.

Now, as an estimated 50,000 people descend upon Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wants to share the local liqueur. Over the weekend, the governor posted a clip of his recent appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” on social media with the caption: “Excited to announce Malort as the unofficial shot of the Democratic National Convention.”

A portion of the segment, which served as a look-ahead to the DNC, showed host Psaki and Pritzker at a Wrigleyville bar. “If you come to Chicago, every Chicagoan knows you’ve got to have a shot of Malört,” Pritzker said. “This is a liqueur that Chicagoans take. I’m not saying it’s the best tasting liquor. I’m just saying it’s the one if you want to prove your mettle.”

“I don’t know if that’s an endorsement of the liqueur,” Psaki replied, before the two each took a shot of Malört. “Ooh!” Paski exclaimed. “That has an after-effect.”

The DNC runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 in Chicago.



