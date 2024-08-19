L'Eggo my Eggo-flavored coffee: Iconic waffle brand launches new coffee collaboration

In 1972, the Chicago-based advertising firm Leo Burnett provided Kellogg's with a new slogan for the company's newly-acquired waffle brand. It was simple and catchy: "L'eggo my Eggo." Now, over 50 years later, the brand is hoping customers will also tell others to l'eggo their Eggo-flavored coffee.

According to a Monday release, Eggo is collaborating with Two Rivers Coffee Company to release five waffle-flavored coffees, including Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Toast, Maple Syrup and Vanilla. Of course, you can double down and savor an Eggo coffee alongside an actual Eggo waffle, but the coffees will also pair beautifully with anything you might be eating for breakfast — or enjoyed any time of the day.

The coffee line, which is compatible with Keurig brewers, will be available from Two Rivers, as well as at retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

"As a parent, there's nothing like trying to tackle the chaos of the mornings when you're running on little sleep," Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods, said in a release. "Eggo Coffee is that much-needed caffeine boost families need to get through those crazy mornings, plus it pairs perfectly with our Eggo waffles for a truly satisfying and easy-to-make breakfast. We're thrilled to partner with Two Rivers Coffee so we can transform the waffle flavors fans love into the perfect cup of coffee for parents and coffee lovers alike."