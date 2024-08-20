Applebee’s customer arrested and charged with disorderly conduct over an “All You Can Eat” deal

A customer dining at an Applebee’s in Portage, Indiana, was arrested following a “verbal disturbance” concerning the restaurant chain’s “All You Can Eat” deal, according to an arrest report obtained by Today.

The Portage Police Department was dispatched to an Applebee’s located at 6211 US Highway 6 around 8:38 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the report, dispatchers warned that they heard “multiple females screaming” and “threatening people.” The first officer to arrive at the scene said he came across a group of three adults, including a 28-year-old woman who was arrested, along with “several juveniles,” per Today.

One member of the group told the officer that things got heated after an Applebee’s manager informed the group that the chain’s “All You Can Eat” deal was not valid for an entire table if ordered by one person. Instead, each person would have to pay $15.99 for their own meal special.

Applebee’s limited-time deal — which was announced on July 29 — includes an order of Boneless Wings, Applebee’s Riblets, or crispy Double Crunch Shrimp served with Endless Fries for just $15.99. The deal specifies that the price is per person.

According to the report, another heated argument took place shortly after the manager served the table an updated check, prompting the manager to call the police. The woman, who was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, reportedly argued with a separate couple who walked out of the restaurant amid the dispute. The officer said that at this time, the woman “became very loud and disorderly, attracting the attention of other patrons due to her behavior.”

The woman, left unnamed, was ultimately arrested after the officer attempted to quiet her (in one instance, placing a hand over her mouth) and warned her twice about a disorderly conduct charge.

Another member of the group paid the bill in full after realizing the menu said the deal was per person.