Trump complains it's "not fair" that he has to face Kamala Harris instead of Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump is still fuming that Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

"The Democrats staged the first ever 'Coup' in America," Trump claimed on Truth Social. "Crooked Joe Biden was told, 'Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him - You’re Fired.' So now, for the first time in American history, I’ll have to beat TWO Candidates, the second being a Radical Left Marxist, Comrade Kamala Harris. It’s not fair, perhaps even another form of Election Interference, but the good news is that she should be easier than to beat than Crooked Joe in that the USA will never allow itself to become a Communist Country. THE DEMOCRATS ARE, 'A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY?'"

Trump has repeatedly used similar language since Biden dropped out of the race.

“They deposed a president," he said at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. "It was a coup of a president. This was a coup.”

"His default is, ‘Well, this couldn’t possibly be legal. This is a coup. This is wrong,’ even though there are no facts to back that up," Elizabeth Neumann, a former senior official in Trump's Department of Homeland Security, told The Washington Post, warning that Trump and his supporters are setting up the “next version of ‘Stop the Steal.’”

“They’re latching on to this, that what the Democrats just did, that’s a coup,” added former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill. “This is what I hear all day. That was the attack on democracy. That’s what they’re going to do to push back on the legitimate charge that Trump tried to overthrow an election four years ago. I come from MAGA world. It’s working. They believe it.”