Trump fumes on Truth Social that "Comrade Kamala" will "NOT do" the Fox News debate he's demanding

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will not agree to a third debate on Fox News.

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, the Republican presidential nominee said, he will hold a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox.”

Both candidates have since agreed to participate in an ABC News debate on September 10. Trump has also said he agreed to an NBC News debate on September 25 while Harris' campaign has said it is open to a second debate in October. Both campaigns have agreed to a vice presidential debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, on October 1.

“Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October,” Michael Tyler, campaign communications director, told the Hill in a statement.

Trump, who was previously reluctant to agree to debate Harris after she replaced President Joe Biden on the ticket, claimed that Harris did not want to debate him.

"I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in," he wrote on Monday.