"I gave my best to you": Joe Biden passes the torch in emotional DNC speech

President Joe Biden on Monday gave a heartfelt goodbye at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Speaking to a packed crowd, it was several minutes before Biden could even begin his speech because the cheers and chants were so loud.

After being introduced by his wife Jill and his daughter Ashley, Biden was visibly emotional. The crowd erupted in chants of “We love Joe,” and “Thank you Joe,” as the president thanked the crowd nearly a dozen times before beginning his address.

Throughout the speech, Biden listed his accomplishments and reiterated his support for Vice President Kamala Harris, stating his belief in her ability to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump in November.

Biden, who stepped down from the Democratic ticket in July, went on to praise Harris throughout his speech.

“Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became our nominee and it's the best decision I made my whole career,” he said. “She's tough, she's experienced, and she has enormous integrity,” he added.

Before Biden spoke, Harris herself made an unannounced appearance on the DNC stage where she praised the president for his service.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership and for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you continue to do,” Harris said. “We are forever grateful to you.”

In his nearly hour-long speech, Biden also clarified that he was not angry at people who said he should step down, and made it clear the focus was on beating Trump in November.

“We saved democracy in 2020, and now let’s save it again in 2024,” he said.

As many attendees in the crowd were openly emotional, Biden concluded his nearly 50 year career as a civil servant with a sincere goodbye.

“What shall our legacy be, what will our children say, let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you,” he said,

"For 50 years, like many of you, I gave my heart and soul to our nation,” the president added before the crowd erupted in cheers once more.