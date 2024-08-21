"Actual billionaire" J.B Pritzker: "Trump is rich in only one thing — stupidity”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said former President Donald Trump is rich only in "stupidity" during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

Pritzker, who is the richest American politician in office and has a net worth of $3.5 billion according to Forbes, questioned Trump’s economic competency.

“Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich,” Prtizker said. “Take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity.”

Throughout his speech he referenced policy wins in Illinois — like the grocery tax, clean energy, fixing roads — and Trump’s reaction to them, drawing a clear line between the former president and working-class Americans.

“We eliminated the grocery tax. Donald hasn’t been in a grocery store since his first bankruptcy,” he told the crowd.

Pritzker praised Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz for “lifting people up rather than pushing them down,” and said they will “grow small businesses and cut taxes for everyday people.”

He concluded his speech with a contrast between Trump and Harris.

“We have a choice, America. Between the man who left our country a total mess and the woman who has spent four years cleaning it up,” he said. “And I think it’s time we stop expecting women to clean up messes without the authority and the title to match the job.”