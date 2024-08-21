Oprah Winfrey urges voters to "choose common sense over nonsense" at DNC

Ramping up to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's speech during night three of the Democratic National Convention, Oprah Winfrey took the stage to urge voters to "choose common sense over nonsense" by voting for Kamala Harris, maintaining a running theme that evening of Donald Trump — positioned as a depressing and chaotic cloud that's been looming over our country for years and years — being a crashing wave of oppression that Democrats and independents, such as herself, can steer their ships away from.

“Values and character matter most of all — in leadership and in life,” she said. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024. And just plain common sense, common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect . . . Let us choose optimism over cynicism, because that’s the best of America. And let us choose inclusion over retribution. Let us choose common sense over nonsense, because that’s the best of America. Let us choose the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday. We won’t go back. We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back. We are not going back."

Prior to leading the crowd in a chant of “We’re not going back," Winfrey even managed to work in a reference to JD Vance's "childless cat ladies" comment, saying, “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too."

Watch here: