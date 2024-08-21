Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Nancy Pelosi's interview with Stephen Colbert

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday to talk about the Democratic National Convention, where thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have rallied to call for an end to U.S. support for Israel and its ongoing invasion of Gaza. A handful of them also found their way into the late-night host's studio, interrupting Pelosi twice over the course of the interview.

Pelosi was just starting to discuss the rumors of her role in President Joe Biden's decision to step aside from the 2024 Democratic ticket when protesters began shouting from the audience. “Hold on, young lady, I can hear you,” Colbert said during the live broadcast. He then told viewers watching from home that “there’s a protest going on right now. We’re actually at a commercial break, but the subject is on Israel and Palestine.”

Turning back to the protesters, Colbert asked them to take a seat, assuring them that "when we come back [from commercial break], I will ask the next question I had on that subject, if you will listen, ok?”

Once the commercial break ended, Colbert asked Pelosi: "People are protesting, even within the Democratic Party, there is dissension over what is the proper use of American power, especially protected power overseas, firm and soft power. If the goal is the peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians, what role does the United States play?”

Pelosi defended Biden as playing his role "very well" and maintained that freeing the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and ending Israel's destructive assault on Gaza were both of the utmost importance. "We just got word earlier today that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire agreement. We’re hoping that Hamas will too. But it takes me to the point of saying to you: War has no role in a civilized society," she said.

The protesters, perhaps unhappy at her generous characterization of the latest ceasefire proposal that critics say has been undermined by additional Israeli demands, continued to heckle Pelosi, who raised her voice in response. “We have to learn more about trust and peace, and learning about each other, rather than to have conflict resolved by war," she continued. Colbert, seeking to convey the protesters' words to Pelosi, then told her “they’re saying that the United States should not have any role in supplying Israel arms to kill the people of Gaza."

Pelosi maintained that Israel "has a right to defend itself," while also stressing the need for a two-state solution with "a secure Jewish democratic state in the region" and "the Palestinians having their own secure country there as well" as the best possibility for long-term peace.

Though Colbert told the protesters one more time not to interrupt his guests, "insiders" told Variety that the protesters “left on their own accord, and the matter was handled peacefully.”