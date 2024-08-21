Trump's team uses Beyoncé's "Freedom" song adopted by Harris' campaign

It seems Donald Trump's campaign team has taken a page out of Vice President Kamala Harris' book, after one of the former president's aides posted a video of him on social media that used Beyoncé's 2016 song, "Freedom."

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung on Tuesday posted a clip on X/Twitter of Trump exiting an aircraft after it landed in Michigan. "Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump," Cheung wrote. "Freedom" could be heard playing in the background.

The choice is noteworthy given that Harris' campaign has adopted the song in recent weeks, even releasing a freedom-related ad at the Democratic National Convention on Monday that featured the track. Last month, CNN reported that Beyoncé had given the Veep permission to use "Freedom" for her campaign efforts.

The Hill reported that Cheung responded "Freedom, freedom!" when asked for comment on the video.

This instance marks at least the second time that Trump has seemingly used an artist's music without obtaining their consent. Earlier this month, singer Celine Dion called out Trump on social media after his team used her hit song, "My Heart Will Go On," at his rallies without her permission. "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.…And really, THAT song?"" Dion's team said in a statement.