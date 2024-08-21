"That’s not normal. That’s weird": Chappell Roan sets her boundaries with fans and Hollywood

As the frenzy around Chappell Roan continues to launch her further in the public eye, the singer has one message for fans who don't respect boundaries: "I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior."

The singer, who has had an impressive rise to fame in the last year, took to her TikTok account on Monday to explain how the lack of boundaries between fan and celebrity interactions has overwhelmed her. Her frustrations with fan interactions have partially stemmed from people harassing the singer and stalking her family.

The singer revealed last month on "The Comment Section" podcast that she has "pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known" because "[Some fans] follow me and know where my parents live and where my sister works. She even considered quitting music if she ever experienced "stalker vibes" or if her "family was in danger," Teen Vogue reported.

In the video which has been viewed more than 10 million times, Roan asked her followers, "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I get a photo with you?'"

She continued, "And she's like, 'No, what the f***,' and then you get mad at this random lady? Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?"

The singer asked, "Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read online about her is true? I’m a random b***h, you’re a random b***h. Just think about that for a second, OK?"

Additionally, in a second video, the star elaborated on how the parasocial relationship between herself and her fans has led to behavior she will not normalize or accept.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal," she stated. "I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it."

Roan said, “I don’t want whatever the f**k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f**k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird."

The singer continued, "It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f**king weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?"

Roan's rise in popularity skyrocketed when she joined Olivia Rodrigo on her "GUTS" world tour as an opening act and released her viral song "Good Luck, Babe!" She's only grown increasingly more popular after performances at festivals like Governor's Ball, Lollapalooza and Coachella. Her debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" is even challenging Taylor Swift's undefeated No. 1 top on the the Billboard 200.

But despite the success, Roan has openly stated she has struggled with the speed and visibility of her career. Billboard reported that earlier in the summer the singer cried at her concert and shared to the crowd, "I think my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest . . . I’m having a hard time today."

Roan has also set a boundary when it comes to Hollywood. She's reportedly turned down opportunities to act in films. In an Interview magazine chat with "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang, she told him, “I say this with peace, and love, and blessings, actors are f**king crazy . . . I don’t know you, but I know that you’re not the vibe I’m talking about. Like, I get so freaked out by film people. I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No.'”