Pumpkin spice latte season returns to Starbucks earlier than ever

For fellow devotees of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the wait is over — earlier than ever. Starbucks has officially launched its eagerly-anticipated fall menu today, Aug. 22, marking the earliest start to the season in the company’s history, according to reports from both PEOPLE and Delish

The centerpiece of this annual tradition is, of course, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a drink so iconic that it has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which will once again be available in hot, iced, or blended variations.But Starbucks isn’t stopping there. This year’s menu introduces new additions while also bringing back familiar favorites, catering to both classic and modern tastes.

Among the highlights is the Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, reflecting Starbucks’ continued expansion into the nondairy market.. Customers can also indulge in other seasonal offerings such as the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte (yum), Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. In addition, there are two other drinks available exclusively in the official Starbucks app: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream latte and Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White.

Beyond drinks, Starbucks is also launching a Raccoon Cake Pop, along with pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin loaves and baked apple croissants. For those seeking a more elevated experience, Starbucks Reserve locations in select cities are embracing the season with offerings such as the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato and even a Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight, as noted by Delish.

While I would love to see more maple and pecan offerings, this is clearly a great start to the season and I look forward to drinking a truly endless stream of these highly-anticipated drinks.








