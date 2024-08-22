Tim Walz talks Project 2025 at DNC: "It is an agenda that serves nobody except the richest"

In the grand finale of night three of the Democratic National Convention, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz took the stage to, first, give his thanks for his Democratic VP nomination and, second, to hold Donald Trump's feet to the fire for Project 2025, the rights-negating playbook outlining Trump's intended reign, should he land in office again.

Earlier in the evening, "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson hauled out a gigantic hardbound copy of Project 2025, reading off a number of its policies as a cautionary tale of what's at risk in this election, joking, “You ever seen a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time? Here it is." And Walz dove in even further to highlight it as something that threatens a peaceful way of life for many Americans.

"Project 2025 will make things much, much harder for people just trying to live their lives," Walz said of the 920-page document that Trump has tried to distance himself from, calling its ideas “seriously extreme.”

“They spend a lot of time pretending they know nothing about this. But look, I coached high school football long enough to know, trust me on this, when somebody takes the time to drop a playbook, they are going to use it,” Walz said. “It is an agenda that serves nobody except the richest and the most extreme amongst us. And it’s an agenda that does nothing for our neighbors in need. Is it weird? Absolutely. Absolutely. But it is also wrong and it’s dangerous.”

Watch here: