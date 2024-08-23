Democratic National Convention continues to score ratings wins over RNC

Ratings-obsessed former President Donald Trump might not like the latest Nielsen data showing that the Democratic National Convention has been outpacing the Republican National Convention's audience over the first three nights, The Daily Beast reported.

For a third night in a row, the DNC beat out the RNC with over 20 million people tuning to the coverage every single day since it commenced on Monday. Compared to the 20.1 million who watched the DNC on Wednesday, the Republican counterpart attracted about 17.9 million viewers on its third night, despite JD Vance’s vice presidential nominee acceptance speech.

This makes an approximate 11% difference between the conferences’ third-day viewership.

What’s more, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s speech drew 11.9 million viewers compared to 9.6 million viewers for Vance last month.

The most viewed day of the RNC was July 18 which garnered 25.3 million viewers, which was also the day that included Trump’s first major address since his attempted assassination.

On Tuesday, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s speech bumped the Democratic conference's viewership once again to more than 20 million viewers.