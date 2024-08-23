Dolly Parton gets in on the PSL craze with new pumpkin spice cookies

As August comes to a close, pumpkin spice season is officially in full swing. Starbucks brought back their signature PSL for its 21st year this Thursday, marking the earliest date the coffee chain has ever released the seasonal beverage. Now, country music icon Dolly Parton is joining the craze.

Dolly Parton Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix, produced in collaboration with Duncan Hines, is now available online, through major retailers including Walmart and Kroger, and via Instacart. To make the cinnamon-scented cookies — which, according to the box, also contain “pumpkin puree solids” for real fall flavor — home cooks only need to add an egg and ½ cup of melted butter. One box produces two dozen “soft and chewy” cookies in 15 minutes.

According to Food & Wine, Duncan Hines and Parton first collaborated in 2022 with the release of “Dolly’s Southern Favorites” line, which included a Southern-style coconut flavored cake mix, a banana-flavored cake mix, a creamy buttercream frosting and a rich chocolate frosting. The line has only continued to expand since then with new products like mixes for cinnamon-swirl crumb cake and biscuits.

"I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra, and I'm thrilled we're going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store," Parton said in 2022. "We're looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen with some of my family's favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!”