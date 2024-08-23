"He's still talking": Host jokes after Fox News cuts off Trump's rambling phone call

Fox News anchors cut off former President Donald Trump's rant on Thursday after he called in to the network following Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention speech.

The GOP candidate immediately called the network after Harris’ acceptance speech for what turned into a 10-minute long, one-sided, conversation with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

While Baier and MacCallum struggled to interject, Trump carried on talking about immigrants “from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums;” his polling success over Harris with people of color, voters, or simply women who “want safety;” and the auto workers in Michigan who support him.

MacCallum noted Harris' rise among voters of color. “She’s having some success in that, at this point. What are you going to do — what’s your strategy to rebuild the momentum that you had with those voters?” she asked.

“No, she’s not having success. I’m having success. I’m doing great with the Hispanic voters. I’m doing great with Black men. I’m doing great with women, because women want safety," Trump replied.

“No, it’s only in your eyes that they have that, Martha,” he added. “We’re doing very well in the polls.”

Towards the end of their phone-in, the former president responded to Baier’s question about receiving Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement with high praise for the independent candidate.

Trump claimed he was unsure whether he’d received the endorsement but said that Kennedy “was treated very unfairly by the Democrats. He would have beaten Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.”

Baier and MacCallum ultimately interjected to cut off the conversation in order to kick it over to a live edition of "Gutfeld!"

“We appreciate that live feedback," Baier said.

“That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump!” host Greg Gutfeld said. “He’s still talking, by the way,” he joked.

The former president then hopped on a call with Newsmax, an alternative right-wing network, shortly after to continue his monologue.