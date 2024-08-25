"American women are not stupid": Warren isn't buying that Trump would veto a federal abortion ban

During his appearance on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, JD Vance told host Kristen Welker that Donald Trump has “explicitly” said that he would veto a federal abortion ban if a bill were to be passed by Congress.

“I can absolutely commit that,” Vance said. “Donald Trump’s view is that we want the individual states and their individual cultures and their unique political sensibilities to make these decisions because we don’t want to have a nonstop federal conflict over this issue.”

And to this, Elizabeth Warren is calling BS.

In a "Meet the Press" interview of her own, Warren pointed back to Trump and Vance's previous comments and actions to the contrary, saying, “American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women all across this country."

After Welker pointed out that it seemed Warren wasn't buying Trump and Vance's spin on this, she stomped down even harder, saying, “Don’t buy it? Just read it. JD Vance actually sent a letter last year to the Department of Justice to enforce the Comstock Act. And remember he did that, and then Donald Trump picked him to be his vice president. The only way that we’re going to protect access to abortion is to have a Democratic Congress send a bill to Kamala Harris. She will sign it into law, and then we will restore a right to half the population in this country, and no longer will a woman have to go into an emergency room and be told she’s not near enough death to get the medical treatment that she needs."

Watch here: