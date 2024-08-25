The serious side of joy: Democrats laugh off Robert Kennedy Jr., deflate Trump with humor

CHICAGO — Donald Trump tried this weekend to derail the Democratic juggernaut that bolted from the confines of the United Center in Chicago following their convention this week. He posted nasty comments on social media and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he was ending his independent candidacy to join Don the Con.

It hasn't had the effect Trump hoped for.

The Democratic faithful left their convention Thursday night in Chicago enthusiastically energized and convinced of the righteousness of their cause. Former President Barack Obama told them the number one priority was to defeat Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris told them that Trump and his cult-like followers in government, “are simply out of their minds.” Both lines got standing ovations.

Republicans who spoke at the Democratic convention echoed those thoughts. That Republicans would speak at a Democratic convention is historic enough. But, that they were embraced in open friendship speaks a lot to the unity the country wants, demands and needs. The Democrats welcomed Republicans as “fellow patriots." The Republicans who are fed up with Trump extended the same compliment on a public stage to the thousands assembled and the millions watching — just not on Fox News. The Republicans told the Democrats they joined them in embracing our country over politics or themselves.

“Donald Trump has suffocated the soul of the Republican Party,” former Congressman Adam Kinsinger told them. Historic in its implication, heart-warming in a gesture of brotherhood and in its affirmation of Democratic values, Kinsinger, and every Republican who spoke was greeted with tumultuous cheers and fellowship.

That feeling of fellowship was boosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, a “happy warrior” of joy, a former prosecutor and the Democrat’s fresh face of hope. In accepting the nomination for president, she told the faithful to “never do anything half-assed,” (a direct quote from her mother) and never complain about a problem, but do something about it. She said she was going to do something about Trump. The former prosecutor explained she will stand up against the convicted felon because he is an “unserious man” who threatens the world with serious and dangerous consequences.

She described herself in five words; “Kamala Harris for the people” and told the audience we all deserve safety, dignity and justice.

The four-day, well-choreographed event deserves an Emmy. Featuring well-edited tapes, several couch jokes, fast-moving action, music, gut-wrenching testimonials, inspiring speeches, sarcasm, a dick joke from a former president about another former president, mocking comedy with an emphasis on the destructive nature of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025; the Democratic convention, with perhaps the exception of horrible wifi service, went off without a glitch. It was even more spectacular because it was pulled together on such short notice. Harris has only been the presumptive candidate for the last four weeks following incumbent President Joe Biden’s quick exit from the race after a horrible June debate performance against Donald Trump. Sure, the core planning of the convention has been several years in the making, but what the Democrats did in such short notice should not only be impressive but serve as a warning to the GOP: The Democratic Party means business.

So as the Democratic delegates, friends, family, politicians, celebrities and reporters filed out of the United Center following Harris’ rousing closing speech, they left to greet the reality of waiting in long lines for buses, Ubers, Lyfts, cabs, trains and planes to get back home and turn the exciting vibe into votes.

As they left, workers employed at the United Center were busy cleaning up.

I walked over to the Sirius XM radio spot to pick up a small bag, a souvenir from the CNN Grill I’d asked a friend to hold for me. After all, you can never have enough emergency phone chargers.

I asked one of those picking up the discarded trash from the event, “Mind if I take this?”

She smiled as I picked up a small poster. It’s an old reporter’s habit. A memento from a historic event you covered. She grinned and said, “less for me to pick up.”

“What did you think of the speech,” I asked her, referring to Harris’ acceptance speech.

“Didn’t hear all of it,” she said. “I heard enough. I was busy working.” She resumed her duties.

“Well thanks,” I told her as I pocketed my small, historic souvenir.

I then turned to walk away as she said, “Young man,” and I had to stop for a second as I realized she was talking to me. Rather than question her eyesight, I simply said, “Yes?”

“Every woman has a right to govern her own body – and no one should ever do anything half-assed.” She said with a smile.

I smiled back. “You did listen,” I said.

“I told you. I heard enough,” she responded.

The previous night a cop, a convict, a rabbi and a comedian walked into a bar to talk to a congressman. Eric Swalwell is the congressman and the other four – well I’ll leave it up to you.

Swalwell’s party at the Gwen Hotel’s lobby bar on Wednesday brought together delegates and supporters from across the country who celebrated Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s acceptance speech as the Democratic vice presidential candidate a little more than an hour earlier that night.

It also brought out a stocky farmer from Arizona who said he didn’t know he’d booked his vacation to visit relatives and the Science and Industry Museum on the date of the Democratic Convention. “I had free airline tickets. I wasn’t turning those down. What a show!” He said of the party.

As the Arizona man walked around, he wouldn’t tell me his party affiliation but he smiled and greeted everyone as if he were running for office. The cop, who along with the comedian are former football players, concentrated on their third shot of a brown liquor and pumped their fists wildly in the air shouting “Coach Walz! Coach Walz!” They marveled over Walz’s choice of defense (a 44) when he was a high school defensive coordinator and began debating whether it was best to stack the inside linebackers and whether it was best to blitz the “A” gap or “B” gap.

The Arizona farmer photobombed a photograph the Cop, Convict, Comedian and Rabbi took together to celebrate their night out with the faithful. They laughed and bought him a free drink. (They were all free.)

After downing his aperitif, the farmer introduced himself to the convict. “What do you do for a living?” He asked.

“I’m a ward of the Bureau of Prisons,” the convict said.

“Really,” the farmer replied, “that’s hard work guarding all those prisoners.”

“No,” the convict replied. “I’m one of the prisoners.”

The pair shared another laugh.

There was a lot of laughter throughout Chicago during the last week. There was also the usual glad-handing, posing and celebrity hunting. The CNN Grill set up just outside of the arena became the mecca for those who wanted to see or be seen.

Friday afternoon, among those in the Grill were Scott Jennings, a conservative, paid pundit at CNN and Fox Television’s Kellyanne Conway – formerly of the Trump administration. Jennings, standing outside of the CNN outdoor bar prior to Harris’ acceptance speech said he was still banking on Trump to win. “He’s still got this,” Jennings said. “It might be closer now, but Trump will win.”

Then Jennings said Trump would have “65 percent of the vote,” If he would “just shut up and go play golf. But he can’t stop talking.” And he followed it up by saying, “He should cast himself as the challenger. The outsider. That’s who he is.”

Inside the grill filled with picnic tables, waiters, extremely loud and boisterous conversation and another bar, Kellyanne was a little less sanguine about Trump’s chances. She is also more savvy about polling data. Full disclosure, we’ve gotten into many arguments, but Kellyanne was one of the few Trump acolytes who told me they did not support Trump’s attempts to take away my press pass during his administration. Kellyanne acknowledged the Democrats have struck a nerve and are currently riding a wave. “It would go well for them,” she said, “but vibes aren’t votes.” The trick, she explained, was how the campaign handles the press, the public and pushback from Trump. “Harris is getting a bump now, but it’s a long road to November.” She explained.

Yes. It. Is.

After Harris’ speech on Thursday night, I ran into a Democratic strategist who was in an upbeat mood. “The Vice President just gave a great acceptance speech versus Trump’s ‘exception’ speech. She and this party accept everyone. Donald Trump believes everyone has to play by the rules – except him.”

I didn’t see either Jennings or Kellyanne after the speech to get their thoughts.

But, Kellyanne was right about a key point. It is still two and a half months before the general election and anything can happen - and it usually does. The Democrats think if they stick to the script like then they’ll be fine. So far they seem to be doing just that. Harris stuck to the script so much in her acceptance speech that the only noticeable difference I saw was when she spoke about her parents. At one point, the script included the words, “my” mother. She said “our” mother to include her sister.

Again, it was about inclusion. In this case it was just including another daughter.

At the end of the day, the Democrats showed in their convention that they’ve learned a lot from and about Trump during the last eight years. They finally seem to know how to come after him – and in at least one case they did it by stealing a page out of the Donald Trump playbook.

When the Democrats brought out the “Exonerated Five” they not only rubbed Trump’s face in his own racist past, but shamed him in a thoroughly Trumpian manner – yet without the crude insults Trump is known for,hey also muffled their own dissenters inside their party – none of them (few that they are at this point) were given time on stage. The Palestinian protestors who are concerned about their friends and family in Gaza were directly addressed by both President Joe Biden in his Monday speech (in an unscripted moment of candor) and in Harris’ speech more directly and thoroughly Thursday night.

Trump’s response to all of this was expected. His angry social media comments and even Kennedy’s announcement seemed anticipated by the Democrats. They simply aren’t being caught off-guard by Trump. Maybe after eight years of dealing with him, they’re finally getting it. That’s a better learning curve than what it took from a disastrous Macarena dance in 1996 to the vibe and efforts in 2024.

The Democrats knew about Kennedy because he had tried to sell himself to the Democrats first. When they turned him down, apparently Trump got him for a cheaper price that, knowing Trump, he will never pay. The MAGA supporters puffed their chests with pride and swore this would burst the Harris bubble.

After the laughter subsided among Democratic strategists, however, the reality set it. Democrats I spoke with just shrugged. “We ain’t going back. Remember?”

The Democrats proved in Chicago they are “Happy Warriors” but they also showed they have an energy for the fight that they haven’t displayed since 2008, and they present a unified front that includes key Republicans. That’s a unity we’ve rarely seen.

Of all the conventions I’ve attended since 1984, this year is by far, the most historic, inclusive and serious I’ve attended. Yet, it was done with a smile.

Beware the serious prosecutor who comes with a smile.