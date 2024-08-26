Arizona judge sets 2026 trial date for pro-Trump "fake electors"

Allies of former President Donald Trump who tried to subvert the 2020 election results in Arizona will go to trial in Jan. 2026, a judge announced at a hearing on Monday, CNN reported.

In April, an Arizona grand jury indicted 18 Republicans, including Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on charges including fraud, forgery and tampering with public records, among other charges. Most of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other defendants in the case include conservative attorney John Eastman and Republican National Committee lawyer Christina Bobb. Because they were charged with multiple felonies on the same occasion, a conviction would likely include time in prison.

The defendants are accused of orchestrating or otherwise taking part in an effort to fraudulently promote pro-Trump activists as Arizona's legitimate electors. Though scheduled for 2026, Arizona state Judge Bruce Cohen said Monday that the actual trial date is a “moving target” and could be changed in the future.

Though Trump himself was not charged in the case, jurors who indicted his allies also wanted to indict the Republican nominee, CNN reported earlier this month. In court filings, Trump is described as “unindicted co-conspirator 1.”

Michigan, Georgia and Nevada have also pursued charges against Trump allies involved in 2020 election subversion efforts.