Naomi Osaka wears Kobe Bryant jersey at US Open to "keep his spirit with me"

Osaka recalled Bryant coming to watch her at the US Open in 2019, saying she had been "a little bit in disbelief"

By Gabriella Ferrigine

Staff Writer

Published August 28, 2024 2:11PM (EDT)

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks during a press conference after her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day 2 of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open tennis tournament at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario on August 7, 2024. (Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks during a press conference after her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day 2 of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open tennis tournament at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario on August 7, 2024. (Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka during a recent U.S. Open press conference shared the reason behind why she wore NBA legend Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey while speaking to reporters. 

The conference followed Osaka's first-round win at the Grand Slam tournament in Flushing, Queens, after she bested Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, marking her first win against a Top 10 player in more than four years.

Osaka shared that Bryant — who died in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020 — had attended the Open five years earlier, sitting in Osaka's box to watch her compete in the tournament's second round on the same court. “I honestly remember being a little bit in disbelief that he was coming specifically to watch my match. Just to feel that support was unreal,” Osaka said. 

“I think for me I always wear Kobe jerseys after matches and practices because I feel like a little bit, like, I can kind of keep his spirit with me,” she added.

Earlier this month, Osaka and Aussie tennis player Nick Kyrgios sported No. 24 and No. 8 Lakers jerseys in Bryant's honor during a mixed doubles exhibition match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka posted a photo of herself and Kyrgios on the court, captioning the image with an assortment of emojis, including a snake — in an ostensible reference to Bryant's "Black-Mamba" alter ego, an infinity sign and a heart. 

 

 

 