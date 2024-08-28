Naomi Osaka wears Kobe Bryant jersey at US Open to "keep his spirit with me"

Tennis star Naomi Osaka during a recent U.S. Open press conference shared the reason behind why she wore NBA legend Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey while speaking to reporters.

The conference followed Osaka's first-round win at the Grand Slam tournament in Flushing, Queens, after she bested Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, marking her first win against a Top 10 player in more than four years.

Osaka shared that Bryant — who died in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020 — had attended the Open five years earlier, sitting in Osaka's box to watch her compete in the tournament's second round on the same court. “I honestly remember being a little bit in disbelief that he was coming specifically to watch my match. Just to feel that support was unreal,” Osaka said.

“I think for me I always wear Kobe jerseys after matches and practices because I feel like a little bit, like, I can kind of keep his spirit with me,” she added.

Earlier this month, Osaka and Aussie tennis player Nick Kyrgios sported No. 24 and No. 8 Lakers jerseys in Bryant's honor during a mixed doubles exhibition match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka posted a photo of herself and Kyrgios on the court, captioning the image with an assortment of emojis, including a snake — in an ostensible reference to Bryant's "Black-Mamba" alter ego, an infinity sign and a heart.