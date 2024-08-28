6 things to know about the Paralympics

The next installment of this summer’s hotly anticipated international sports competition is here.

A couple weeks since the Olympic Games concluded, the Summer Paralympic Games will take over in Paris on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and will run through Sunday, Sept. 8. The 11-day competition, which marks the first time the Summer Paralympics have been held in France, will feature 4,400 athletes with physical or cognitive disabilities from 128 different countries across 22 sports.

If you’re tuning in from the U.S., you can watch the Paralympics on any of NBC’s various channels, such as USA Network. You can also stream the Games on Peacock, the official Paralympics YouTube channel, NBCOlympics.com and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) website.

Check out what you should know about these historic Games. Go, Team USA!