“They call me crypto president”: Trump is selling more $99 NFT trading cards to the MAGA faithful

Donald Trump announced his digital trading cards are back “by popular demand,” this time with the theme “America First.”

The new collection features 50 different NFT “baseball cards,” all depicting images of Trump as a man of absurd power, from him riding a motorcycle to dressed as a superhero to wearing American flag-colored boxing gloves. This is the fourth series of NFT trading cards Trump has released, which he says have generated millions of dollars with each launch.

“These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoins,” Trump said in an infomercial-style ad.

An NFT is a crypto asset that can come in the form of art, videos and games that are often bought and sold online with cryptocurrency. Each card sells for $99 and come with captions like “Greatest of all Time,” “Super Trump” and “Crypto President."

The website for the cards states that the NFTs "are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign," meaning Trump will likely pocket the proceeds. According to Trump's 2022 financial disclosure, the former president made at least six figures of income from selling NFTs in 2022.

In his ad for the latest batch, Trump rails off the benefits of buying the NFTs if one spends enough, including autographed sneakers, a piece of his suit from the June debate with President Joe Biden and even dinner with the former president himself.

“You know they call me the crypto president,” Trump said in the ad. “I don’t know if that’s true or not but a lot of people are saying that.”

The launch of the “America First” series comes just a week after Trump announced a new cryptocurrency project called “World Liberty Financial,” linking to an official Telegram channel for the project. The channel now has almost 50,000 subscribers, though little is known about the project itself.