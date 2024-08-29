"Everyone watches women's sports": When Simone Biles met Caitlin Clark

Some of the biggest names in U.S. women's sports came together on Wednesday in Indianapolis to watch a close game between the WNBA's Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun.

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles and track and field standout Gabby Thomas — each of whom garnered gold medals for Team USA in their respective sports at the Paris Olympics — were amongst those in the crowd at the game, cheering on the Fever's phenom rookie, Caitlin Clark. Clark helped the Fever eke out an 84-80 win after she racked up 19 points over the game, including three 3-point shots, helping her clinch the WNBA rookie record for most three-pointers in a season.

After the game, Biles and Thomas linked up with Clark and her teammates for photos, with the Fever's X/Twitter account capturing the meetup moment and acknowledging how "ecstatic" the players were to meet the Olympians.

“They were so excited. Oh my god. It’s like usually the boys will just pass and be like, ‘Yo.’ But they were so excited. That was so cool,” Biles can be heard saying in the video after the team departs.

Clark reposted the footage of her smiling alongside Biles and Thomas to her personal Instagram story, captioning it “lemme fan girl real quick."

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games," Biles wrote in an X/Twitter repost of the Fever's clip. "So happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games."