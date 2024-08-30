Georgia election workers, falsely accused of fraud, seek total control of Rudy Giuliani's assets

Two Georgian election workers who worked in Fulton County during the 2020 election requested the federal court to give them control of Rudy Giuliani’s asset so they can fulfill the $146 million defamation judgment against him.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, were thrust into the center of national attention when former President Donald Trump and his allies falsely accused them of masterminding a fake ballot scheme, PBS reported.

Giuliani, the former president's lawyer at the time, repeatedly insinuated that election workers in the county, which is home to Atlanta, tampered with the vote count to hand the election to President Joe Biden.

Trump and his allies, like Giuliani, based their arguments on a video posted by a conservative PAC that showed election workers, including Moss and her mother, putting ballots into “suitcases,” which USA Today along with other factor-checkers revealed were absentee ballots being placed into storage containers, as they assumed that particular day’s counting was done.

“I’ve lost my name and I’ve lost my reputation. I’ve lost my sense of security all because a group of people people starting with Number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter, Shaye, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen,” Freeman said in a video testimony to the committee, PBS reported.

Now Moss and Freeman want to see justice be served for the ridicule they incurred including death threats and harassment.

The document reads: “In this motion, Plaintiffs seek two remedies to which they are entitled under New York law: an order requiring Mr. Giuliani to turn over personal property in his possession in satisfaction of the judgment, and an order appointing Plaintiffs as receivers with the power to take possession of, and sell, both real and personal property that Mr. Giuliani does not turn over.”

The request comes about a month after a court rejected Giuliani's attempt to file for bankruptcy after being found guilty of defamation last year, thus allowing the election workers to seek out the $148 million they are owed. Still, they are likely to receive far less than that, the former New York City mayor having disclosed just $10.6 million in assets to the bankruptcy court, The Hill reported.

“Mr. Giuliani has spent years evading accountability for his actions — first in litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and then in chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings that Mr. Giuliani commenced in this District,” an attorney for the mother-daughter duo, Aaron Nathan, wrote in a Friday court filing. “Now that Mr. Giuliani’s bankruptcy case has been dismissed, Plaintiffs are finally in a position to receive a measure of compensation by enforcing their judgment.”