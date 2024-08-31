During Moms for Liberty chat, Trump says daughter Ivanka "hired millions of people"

Donald Trump tried out a few whoppers when talking about daughter and former adviser Ivanka Trump on Friday.

At a Moms for Liberty-hosted “fireside chat” in Washington, D.C., the former president said that Ivanka “hired millions” of people while serving as a senior adviser in the Trump White House.

“She would go around — not a glamorous job — to see Walmart, to see Exxon, all these big companies to hire people,” Donald said of his daughter in a talk with MFL’s Tiffany Justice.

Trump claimed that Ivanka stepped away from a successful fashion brand that was “making so much money” because of a desire to help people, but her working woman-focused clothing line was ailing and had been dropped by major retailers like Nordstrom.

Not satisfied with stretching the truth of things that actually happened, Donald veered into hypotheticals around Ivanka. He told Justice that she “would be a great ambassador to the United Nations, United Nations secretary.”

“There’d be nobody to compete with her,” he shared. “She may be my daughter, but nobody could have competed with her, with her rat-tat-tat, the whole deal she’s got.”

Ivanka Trump has been notably absent from her father’s campaign events this election season, in stark contrast to her hands-on role in her father’s last campaign and his administration.

Outside of the proud father digressions, Donald bashed immigrants and transgender rights, playing to the crowd.

Moms for Liberty was founded in Florida in 2021 to push against mask and vaccine mandates in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. It quickly widened its focus to include rallies against curricula that taught about the history of racism in the U.S. or acknowledged the existence of LGBT people.