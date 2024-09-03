Krispy Kreme is celebrating Barbie’s 65th birthday with four new, limited-time doughnut flavors

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Barbie and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is partnering with the iconic doll to launch several new flavors of doughnuts. Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday that it is “making an iconic flavor statement” with four sweet treats that are too pretty to eat.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor,” Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, shared in the announcement. “We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike.”

There’s the Barbie Pink Doughnut, which is “inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism,” according to Krispy Kreme. The doughnut features an Original Glazed base topped with piped pink buttercream, sparkly pink sugar and edible Barbie sunglasses. The Malibu Dream Party Doughnut is “inspired by the fun and fashion of the Barbie DreamHouse” and includes an Original Glazed base filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing along with sparkly graham sand and finished off with a Barbie DreamHouse candy.

Other flavors include the Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, which Krispy Kreme said is “as sweet as Barbie herself”; and the Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut, which is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Barbie Sweet 65th sprinkles.

“As we continue to celebrate Barbie's 65th anniversary this year, Krispy Kreme is the perfect partner to join us, inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite,” said Meredith Norrie, the vice president of global licensing and consumer products at Mattel.