"Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention": Lara Trump's song gets eviscerated

Lara Trump's pursuit of becoming a musician has not impressed listeners and people online.

The Republican National Committee's co-chairperson and Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, released the song "Hero" last week with artist Madeline Jaymes. The song, a tribute to firefighters, has been met with strong backlash online with countless people eviscerating Trump's voice.

A clip of the "Hero" music video has been viewed more than six million times on X, with one person commenting, "Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention," or "Autotune doing a lot of heavy lifting here."

Another post said, “Who is taking her money telling her she can sing?"

Internet personality Travis Akers said on X, "If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation."

The duet from Trump and Jaymes is said to "honor heroes and their bravery,” featuring lyrics like, "You're climbing up the ladder, and the screams get louder. You're my hero.”

This is not the first time she's has gone viral for her singing. Last year, Trump also was skewered for her singing skills after a video of her covering Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” surfaced online. However, the cover was altered to make Trump's singing worse than the original video. The clip was even fact-checked by The Associated Press, Rolling Stone reported.