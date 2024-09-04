CNN poll shows Harris with narrow leads over Trump in most battleground states

With just over two months until November’s presidential election, the race for Georgia and Pennsylvania continues as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain neck and neck among voters, a new CNN polls find.

The poll, released Wednesday, found Trump ahead of Harris 49% to 44% in Arizona, while Harris is ahead of Trump 50% to 44% in Wisconsin and 48% to 43% in Michigan. In Georgia and Nevada, Harris narrowly leads 48% to 47%, while the two are tied at 47% in Pennsylvania.

An average of 15% of voters across each state said they were unsure of their final decision.

Georgia and Pennsylvania are crucial states for each candidates’ respective path to winning the required 270 electoral college votes to claim presidency, CNN noted.

Pennsylvania has the most electoral votes available of all swing states, at 19, and Georgia is not far behind at 16 electoral votes.

“There are two pivot points for the election: Pennsylvania and Georgia. If Trump can win Pennsylvania or Harris can win Georgia, I think they are then overwhelming favorites to win the election,” Doug Sosnik, a Democratic strategist told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s still possible for Trump to win without Georgia, it’s still possible for Harris to win without Pennsylvania, but it’s a lot more difficult.”

With the stakes mounting, both candidates are pouring their efforts into both states. Harris spent part of the Labor Day holiday in Pittsburgh, where she is remaining to prepare for next week's debate, following a bus tour through rural Georgia.

Trump, meanwhile, is spending more on advertising in Pennsylvania and Georgia than in any other states, according to the political data firm AdImpact.