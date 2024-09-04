Harris and Trump agree to Sept. 10 debate rules

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ campaigns have agreed to ABC’s finalized debate rules, teeing up a Sept. 10 spar between the two candidates.

Per ABC, the pair will largely abide by the rules of CNN’s June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, facing off without a live audience and including two-minute answer and rebuttal periods. An additional minute for “follow-up, clarification, or response” will be allowed, ABC reported.

The Harris campaign, which previously pushed for microphones to remain on for the entirety of the debate — a change that Trump himself agreed to — conceded that battle to the Trump campaign.

While both campaigns had expressed doubts at various points that they’d reach an agreement on rules, with Trump suggesting he may back out altogether, the campaigns each attended a virtual coin flip on Tuesday, which Trump’s team won, allowing them first pick on closing statement order. Trump opted to go last. Harris, who chose the side of the screen she’d appear on for her first general election debate, picked the right side.

The debate, slated for next week, will be moderated by ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis and will be held in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.

The debate will run just weeks before early voting begins in several U.S. states, the second of the 2024 general election. President Biden’s performance in the first debate — widely criticized for his at-times strained voice and confused demeanor — is cited as a critical moment in the push for Harris to replace him on the ticket.

Biden, facing criticism for his perceived stamina and cognitive function, left the race, while Trump has delivered increasingly few, often meandering and incoherent public appearances since mid-July.

Since taking the top spot on the ticket, Harris revitalized Democratic fundraising efforts and overtook Trump in a multi-point upward polling swing in key swing states.