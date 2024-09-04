Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down "ridiculous" Fox News question accusing Harris of faking an accent

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quickly shutdown a Fox News correspondent’s question accusing Kamala Harris of faking a Southern accent.

“Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?” asked Peter Doocy of Fox News at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre responded.

As Harris campaigns across battleground states, right-wing social media accounts claim she is faking an accent in some of her speeches.On Monday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign X account shared two different videos of Harris speaking at rallies in Detroit and Pittsburgh, noting the differences in her voice between the two speeches.

When Doocy explicitly referenced Harris’ remarks in the two different cities, Jean-Pierre didn't entertain the query, instead asking Doocy if he thinks Americans “seriously think this is an important question?”

“You know what they care about? They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about healthcare. That’s what Americans care about,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Is that how she talks in meetings here?” Doocy pressed.

“Peter, we’re moving on. We’re so moving on,” Jean-Pierre responded.