Melania Trump drops promotional video for upcoming memoir, promising "facts"

As Donald Trump presses on in his chaotic campaign for re-election, former first lady Melania Trump is busy doing promo for herself, dropping a teaser video this week for her upcoming memoir, "Melania," which is scheduled for a pre-election release via Skyhorse Publishing, an imprint responsible for such titles as "Honoring Christmas: An Amish Romance," "Practical Pistol" and "Hatreds We Love."

On her website, which features a pre-order link for a signed collector's edition of the book containing bonus photographs, the memoir is described as "the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence," promising to offer "an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life." And while she certainly has the opportunity to pack this book full of juicy details on her years co-existing with Donald Trump and his children, and likely has plenty of photo evidence to back it all up, the timing of its release — not to mention the fact that she's still married to the guy — make it a pretty safe bet that readers will not be getting the good stuff anytime soon.

And yet, in her new promo video, Melania says that "facts" will be found in her book, which The Daily Beast describes as being "novella-thin," so that tracks.

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts,” the former first lady says in the oddly ominous noir-style video, which can be seen below.