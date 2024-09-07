Nikki Haley says she hasn't been asked to campaign for Trump, but is "on standby"

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley — who suspended her presidential campaign in March, saying at the time that she had no plans to endorse Donald Trump unless he "earned" her support — didn't take long to rebrand her thoughts on the matter.

In May, despite previously referring to Trump as "chaos," Haley not only declared plans to vote for him but her name was tossed into a fluctuating list of VP contenders — a longshot that Trump himself shot down with a post to Truth Social, writing, “Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the VP slot, but I wish her well.” And yet, still, in a clip of her upcoming appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," she says she remains "on standby" to campaign for Trump, without being asked to do so.

In the clip of the interview, set to air on Sunday, Brennan asks Haley for her opinion on the kind of message Trump sends to women voters by continuing to negate his sexual assault on E. Jean Carroll and pepper his campaign speeches with derogatory statements on the intelligence of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. And to this, Haley chose to close one eye on Trump as a man in order to focus on his policies as a presidential candidate. Although one would naturally conclude they go hand in hand.

"I think he is the Republican nominee," Haley said. "And I think putting him against Kamala Harris . . . for me, it's not a question. Now, do I agree with his style, do I agree with his approach, do I agree with his communications? No."

When asked to weigh in further on her possible involvement in Trump's campaign, Haley said, "You know, he knows I'm on standby. I talked to him back in June. He's aware that I'm ready if he ever needs me to do that . . . should he ask, I'm happy to be helpful."

