Years of performing a three-hour-long stadium show have taught Taylor Swift how to make a dramatic entrance.

The "Tortured Poets Department" singer finally walked into the political arena on Tuesday night, throwing in behind Vice President Kamala Harris immediately after the first presidential debate.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she shared.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift added. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

Swift added that she was "heartened and impressed" by Tim Walz, lauding the Minnesota governor's record on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion. Swift closed her message by signing off as a "childless cat lady," a dig at Trump VP pick JD Vance's truly weird history of comments about women.