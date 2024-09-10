Taylor Swift receives backlash for friendship with Brittany Mahomes after Trump support

Taylor Swift is facing the music from her fans because of her friendship with Brittany Mahomes, who is being accused of supporting Donald Trump after eagle-eyed social media sleuths spotted that she liked a message posted on Instagram by the former president in August.

On Sunday, Swift and Mahomes were seen warmly hugging at the U.S. Open Men's Final, which only served to fuel the controversy, with a mass of fans taking to social media to comment on how Swift often remains silent when it comes to political views which, apparently, includes the views of people she's frequently photographed with.

"I don’t expect a billionaire to lead the revolution or anything, I’m just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what’s right at any cost only to literally never stand for anything again,” one fan wrote in a post to X, sharing a photo of Swift with Mahomes.

Following Mahomes' engagement with Trump's online presence last month, he made it worse for Swift's buddy by thanking her for her support, writing a post to Truth Social on Sept. 4 reading, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless 'leaders,' it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has kept her politics vague — as has her husband — who said to Time Magazine in April, "I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

This has become an issue with fans as Swift positions herself as a Democrat and, seemingly, is not pro-Trump, accusing him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" in 2020.

Four years ago, the pop star openly endorsed the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket, but this election cycle, Swift has not endorsed any candidate just yet, straying from her vocal support for Democrats during Super Tuesday earlier this year.