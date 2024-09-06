Taylor Swift seemingly distanced herself from her Trump-backing friend Brittany Mahomes at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday night.

For much of the last season, the superstar and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce typically watched the action alongside Mahomes. However, TMZ reports that Swift spent the Chiefs season opener in a separate suite. The move came after the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to support Donald Trump's campaign.

Brittany made headlines in August when she liked a message posted on Instagram by former president Donald Trump. She later later blasted “haters” for having “deep rooted [childhood] issues,” amid criticism.

Swift and Kelce, the subject of numerous right-wing conspiracy theories framing the pair as a plant meant to support Democratic politics, have both opted to stay quiet on politics in recent months.

The “Miss Americana” singer endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the 2020 race, but has faced questions and even attacks for her comparative silence ahead of the 2024 election. When Trump posted an AI-generated image falsely depicting Swift’s support for him, she avoided taking legal action despite public backlash.

Swift also faced criticism for her failure to condemn Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ+ commencement remarks at Saint Benedict University, especially after Kelce defended his remarks and character.

Still, fans of Swift raised thousands via a "Swifties for Kamala" Zoom meeting, which featured remarks from singer Carole King and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Trump, for his part, seemed shocked that the pop star would support Democrats. In a November 2023 interview, the former president seemed taken aback by the idea that Swift might not be playing at liberal beliefs for the cameras.

“She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act?" he said. "It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”