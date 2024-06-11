Donald Trump on Taylor Swift: "She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act?"

The Donald Trump and Taylor Swift beef seems to have taken a new turn in a new book where the former president called the pop musician "very beautiful" for a "liberal."

In the book, “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass" by Ramin Setoodeh, Trump was asked about his thoughts on Swift in Novembert 2023 in an excerpt reported by Variety. This was at the height of right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding Swift and her boyfriend and football player Travis Kelce colluding with President Joe Biden to steal the 2024 election.

Trump answered, “I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented,” he said. “I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”

However, even though she is beautiful to Trump, he questioned, “She is liberal, or is that just an act?”

He repeatedly asked Setoodeh about her political affiliations, “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”

The pop singer was rumored to be a Republican for years but in 2018 she endorsed two Democrats in her home state of Tennessee. In 2020, she also supported Biden's campaign. However, in this election cycle, Swift has yet to make her support for Biden clear. She told her fans to get out and vote on Super Tuesday, saying "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power."