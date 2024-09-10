Multi-state salmonella outbreak prompts massive egg recall

You might want to steer clear of eggs — or at least, certain brand names.

According to Sarah Jacoby with TODAY, eggs in multiple states were recalled because of potential salmonella contamination "after dozens have gotten sick with the same strain of bacteria." A Sept. 6 notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalls all eggs from Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC — also sometimes sold under the brand name Tony's Fresh Market — which were sold throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

So far, the CDC has reported that 65 people in nine states have been sickened, while 24 have been hospitalized due to salmonella infections, the bulk of which transpired in Wisconsin. Those who have already purchased the eggs should not consume them and the company is "currently not producing or distributing the eggs" as of now. The recall involves all eggs from the company, regardless of size, egg type and expiration dates.

Ahjané Forbes with USA Today notes that the reported sicknesses date from late May to early August. According to the CDC, "the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses."