Dave Grohl admits he fathered a child outside of his decades-long marriage

Dave Grohl, former drummer for Nirvana and current frontman for the Foo Fighters, has revealed he fathered a child outside of his marriage.
Grohl, who has spent most of the summer touring the Foo Fighters' recent album, "But Here We Are," shared the shocking news in an Instagram statement Tuesday, admitting he has "recently become the father of a new baby daughter," who was conceived with someone who is very much not his wife of over two decades, director Jordyn Blum.
The post continued, "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
According to NBC News, a spokesperson for Grohl would not share any additional comment.
The Foo Fighters rocker has three daughters with Blum, whom he married in 2003: Violet Maye Grohl, 18, Harper Willow Grohl, 15, and Ophelia Saint Grohl, 10. Previously, Grohl was married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood for three years, divorcing in 1997 due to Grohl's infidelities.
In 2007, Grohl spoke of Blum and their first daughter in an interview with The Guardian, saying, “For the past 20 years when I’ve been touring, I’ve always craved stability. I’ve never gotten off on chaos. Throughout the whole Nirvana experience, I retreated to Virginia whenever I felt sucked into the tornado of insanity. Same thing with the Foo Fighters – I wouldn’t be able to do this if I didn’t have my feet planted firmly on the ground. So Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”
