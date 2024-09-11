Dave Grohl admits he fathered a child outside of his decades-long marriage

Dave Grohl, former drummer for Nirvana and current frontman for the Foo Fighters, has revealed he fathered a child outside of his marriage.

Grohl, who has spent most of the summer touring the Foo Fighters' recent album, "But Here We Are," shared the shocking news in an Instagram statement Tuesday, admitting he has "recently become the father of a new baby daughter," who was conceived with someone who is very much not his wife of over two decades, director Jordyn Blum.

The post continued, "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for Grohl would not share any additional comment.