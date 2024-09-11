Even Donald Trump had to give it up for Kamala Harris' performance at the first presidential debate.

The ex-president appeared to say "good job" to Harris multiple times as they shook hands at a 9/11 memorial event in Manhattan on Wednesday. In video from the event, Vice President Harris can be seen responding "Thank you, thank you."

The encounter was orchestrated by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who tapped Harris on the arm to pull her attention away from a conversation with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. JD Vance, who was standing to Trump's left, stayed out of the conversation.

The meeting came hours after Harris wrongfooted a flustered Trump in their first nationally televised debate. Harris won the night handily, with viewer polls and Trump allies agreeing that the Democratic presidential candidate ran away with the debate.

Related The debate was a total debacle for Donald Trump

The Harris campaign ended the night raring to debate again.

"Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?" Harris Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley-Dillon asked in a statement.

Trump, for his part, dodged the idea of a second debate and blamed his performance on "dishonest" moderators from ABC News while talking to Fox & Friends hosts on Wednesday. He also said that Harris' eagerness for a second debate is just proof that he won the first meet-up.

"They lost very badly. The first thing they did is ask for a debate, because that’s what when a fighter loses, he says, 'I want a rematch. I want a rematch,'" Trump said. "They always the losing person, the fighter, the debater, they always ask for a rematch."